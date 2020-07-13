St. Tammany Parish public schools push start date back one week, Jefferson Parish considering new dates

“We are still making plans for how the beginning of the school year will look depending on the phase the state is in at that time,” said Interim Superintendent Pete Jabbia. “Our Safe Start Plan allows for teachers and support employees to have additional days to prepare for students before they return to school, whether it is in person, hybrid, or distance learning at that time. Our recent surveys of parents and employees showed a lot of people would be open to this option and it would help students, families, and employees feel more comfortable and prepared for the start of school.”