92-year old bikes 92-miles for birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Richard Ducote just turned 92, but he does not let his age keep him from staying active.
“I’ve been riding a bicycle since about 1975, kind of like serious, and then I got a real serious about 5 or 6 years ago when I realized it was making me feel so good,” said Ducote
Ducote says he normally bikes about 20 miles almost every day, but he decided to do something a bit more special for his birthday.
“Last year, I did 91 miles for my birthday and I wanted to make sure it was not a fluke; so, I did 92 miles this year,” Ducote said.
He says it took him close to seven hours to finish the 92-mile journey in his home town of New Roads, proving to himself it was not a fluke.
“It proves 100% it wasn’t, but I don’t think I’m going to try it next year,” Ducote said laughingly.
Ducote says it’s not just the start or the finish or the medals that makes getting on his bike everyday so special.
“I spend that time thinking about all that’s going on. I have solved most of my problems while I was riding my bicycle. I want to let the old folks like me to know that when you get to be 75 or 80 it is not over yet you can still put some gears and years in there if you want,” said Ducote.
It is a message many can take with them; it is never too late, and you are never too old to follow a dream.
