DA: 4 Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office agents will not be charged in Keeven Robinson’s death

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. announced Tuesday that his office will not seek criminal charges against Jefferson Parish narcotics agents Justin Brister, Gary Bordelon, David Lowe or Jason Spadoni, whose apprehension of Keeven Robinson led to his tragic death.
In light of the evidence, the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the actions of any of the agents rises to the level of criminal conduct.
Robinson, who was the focus of an undercover narcotics investigation for selling heroin and cocaine in Jefferson Parish, died May 10, 2018, while resisting lawful arrest, the DA said.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office concluded that Robinson’s cause of death was compressional asphyxia and blunt force injuries with acute asthmatic exacerbation, and the manner of death was homicide.
“While a homicide is the killing of one person by another, not every homicide is a crime,” Connick said. “As in all cases, our review must focus upon the elements of proof as well as any legal justifications or defenses that may apply.”
Upon receipt of the report from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 8, 2018, the district attorney’s office began a comprehensive and independent review of this matter without regard to costs, resources or the time required to reach a fair and just decision. The office retained independent experts in forensic pathology and police use of force to provide opinions on the cause of Robinson’s death and the agents’ actions in arresting him, Connick’s office said.
“The role of the District Attorney in all criminal cases is to seek justice,” Connick said. “This is done by pursuing the evidence and law according to the highest standards of ethics and integrity, and by determining the facts from an independent, objective and neutral perspective.”
Throughout the process, district attorney’s office remained in contact with the Robinson family and their attorneys. Connick met with Robinson family members to inform them of the office’s decision.
The D.A.‘s Office has published on its website, www.jpda.us, its final report, outlining the details of the review and analysis of this case. The report also outlines the findings of the independent experts who were retained by the District Attorney.
