FEMA: Prepare time is critical this hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FEMA administrator visited New Orleans Tuesday and said time is critical in planning for this hurricane season due to the ongoing pandemic.
City leaders said this hurricane season will be difficult due to the COVID-19 crisis.
But they continue to aggressively work on infrastructure projects across the city despite pandemic challenges.
The city said over $300 million in water, drainage, sewer line and street repairs are underway right now, with $240 million of that is from FEMA.
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said due to COVID it is critical that New Orleanians plan far in advance of a storm.
“What you’re going to need this year is you need more time. You need to execute things a little bit earlier, a little bit faster. Talk about social distancing. If you’re going to put 60 people on a bus last year, maybe you can only put 40 people on this year at the same time,” he said.
The city says it is on track to do $588 million in infrastructure improvements for 2020 despite the pandemic.
