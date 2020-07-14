Former Nyx members create new krewe named after Greek Goddess of Good Counsel and Fairness

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former members of the Krewe of Nyx have created their own krewe and named it after the Greek Goddess of Good Counsel and Fairness.
According to documents filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the Krewe of “Themis” is now a registered non-profit in New Orleans.
Among its officers are former Nyx sisters who have been outspoken and hurt over Nyx Captain Julia Lea’s social media post.
Lea’s original post was an image with the hashtag ‘all lives matter’ and the statement, “our souls are the same color.”
Lea apologized after immediate backlash indicating she wasn’t aware the post was controversial.
Many Nyx members have called for Lea to resign from leadership, but she refused.
Former float lieutenants say many of their their riders were first upset with what they believed was an insensitive comment in reference to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Yet, they say many riders soon began to fear for their safety.
“I personally received a personal threat in my messenger,” said former Nyx Float Lieutenant Selina Boone.
