JPSO deputy fired, arrested for allegedly stealing money from lost wallet
By Chris Finch | July 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 5:19 PM

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after accusations he stole cash from a lost wallet while putting it into evidence.

Justin Vappie, 34, was booked Monday with malfeasance in office, according to a JPSO spokesperson.

A Good Samaritan turned the wallet into the sheriff’s office.

Vappie was sent to recover the wallet from the citizen and when authorities logged it into evidence, they said cash was missing.

Vappie, a one-year veteran, was fired and booked into the Gretna jail.

