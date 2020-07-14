JPSO: Man shot and killed in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) -A Tuesday afternoon shooting killed a man in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the area of the 2000 block of Mather Drive.
Once on scene, deputies located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect or motive information available to be released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
