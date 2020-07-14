Locals react to Kaiser Foundation study on teachers and the risk of serious COVID-19 illness

“The health and wellbeing of our educators is our top priority which is why we’ve taken specific steps to engage with teachers, parents and community members in a variety of ways as part of this reopening process. Based on our own community stakeholder survey which over 1,400 educators, 4,700 parents and 500 students in Orleans Parish responded to, we understand and appreciate that many are concerned about returning to school, which is why our plan articulates clear safety standards to guide reopening school buildings and is designed to adapt, if need be, based upon critical health trends and data. Our plan was developed in alignment with the phased reopening of the City of New Orleans, informed by local, state and federal guidelines and prioritizes the health and wellbeing our students, teachers, faculty, staff and their families as well as in-person student learning. We recognize that many teachers are concerned about their safety and that of their students, and that is why we went beyond the guidelines issued by the Louisiana Department of Education to require face coverings for all students across our schools in order to take every precaution to help keep our schools safe, including our teachers. The return to schools roadmap does call for in-person instruction under different phases of the City’s reopening but also notes that we may adjust and pivot to distance learning based upon the impact COVID-19 has on our community at any given time. To help assist schools, teachers and families with this effort NOLA-PS has hired a medical advisor to support the reentry planning for schools, is working with the Children’s hospital to provide guidance, and has procured PPE for schools for teachers or students. And for those students and their families who aren’t yet comfortable with returning to school, distance learning will be provided on a quarterly basis.”