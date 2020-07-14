Locals react to Kaiser Foundation study on teachers and the risk of serious COVID-19 illness

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As schools explore ways to safely reopen, the Kaiser Family Foundation says 1 in 4 teachers have a condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness if they contract the coronavirus and local educators, a school district and teachers unions reacted to the findings.
Jennifer Molina is veteran teacher in the New Orleans public school system.
“I’m not surprised that 1 in 4 teachers are at risk and I wonder if statewide our risk is even higher because we know we deal with a lot of health conditions here in our state,” Molina said.
While the head of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers found the KFF findings disturbing.
“That is alarming first of all, and to have the knowledge we can now start thinking about practices, proper protocols and procedures to help that population of teachers and school employees,” said LFT President Larry Carter.
Kesler Camese Jones, President of the Jefferson Federation of Teachers, which represents educators and school workers in a suburb just outside of the city of New Orleans also weighed in on the KFF’s analysis.
“Schools closed in March and here we are, it is July and we still have not flattened the curve, so I’m not surprised at that study and you know our teachers are concerned and as I am as well,” she said.
All expressed concerns about the possibility of having students and teachers returning soon to classrooms as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Louisiana.
“If it was not safe to teach in March, April and May there’s no reason to believe it’s safe now, in fact to the contrary, cases are rising,” Molina stated.
The union leaders said they are in talks with school district leaders about concerns teachers have about returning to in-person instruction and said no educator should be penalized for objecting to returning to such instruction because of health concerns amid the ongoing pandemic.
“We’ll certainly be willing to do any legal necessary work to help protect that teacher but in terms of, we’re working hopefully closely with the school districts and principals in particular and superintendents to really figure out that particular policy flexibility because I can tell you we get calls all the time from teachers and school employees asking that very question, am I going to lose my job because I don’t feel safe returning to work,” said Carter.
Jones agreed that educators must be able to protect their health even as they do what they love.
“No one should be penalized for any type of health condition, I mean that’s, bottom line your health conditions are your health conditions,” Jones said.” “They’re dedicated, they want to be with their students but we all want to make sure that’s everyone’s safe, the students are safe, their families are safe, our employees and their families are safe as well.”
Carter was asked what school districts should do to accommodate teachers who have concerns about their health and risks for in-person instruction.
“I think the first approach would be to first do an assessment seeing what the workforce looks like in terms of your particular school district and then allowing those teachers who have those pre-existing conditions to be allowed to do some form of social distancing in terms of not being able to report to work but also be able to still teach,” he said.
Molina said theirs is a profession already facing challenges in terms of attracting new teachers.
“We have a profession that’s already looking at a severe shortage nationwide and there have been many efforts to retain teachers,” Molina said. “In the spring, I know in New Orleans we lost, districtwide we lost some teachers and staff and because we don’t want to see that happen again.”
New Orleans Public Schools system issued the following statement:
“The health and wellbeing of our educators is our top priority which is why we’ve taken specific steps to engage with teachers, parents and community members in a variety of ways as part of this reopening process. Based on our own community stakeholder survey which over 1,400 educators, 4,700 parents and 500 students in Orleans Parish responded to, we understand and appreciate that many are concerned about returning to school, which is why our plan articulates clear safety standards to guide reopening school buildings and is designed to adapt, if need be, based upon critical health trends and data. Our plan was developed in alignment with the phased reopening of the City of New Orleans, informed by local, state and federal guidelines and prioritizes the health and wellbeing our students, teachers, faculty, staff and their families as well as in-person student learning. We recognize that many teachers are concerned about their safety and that of their students, and that is why we went beyond the guidelines issued by the Louisiana Department of Education to require face coverings for all students across our schools in order to take every precaution to help keep our schools safe, including our teachers. The return to schools roadmap does call for in-person instruction under different phases of the City’s reopening but also notes that we may adjust and pivot to distance learning based upon the impact COVID-19 has on our community at any given time. To help assist schools, teachers and families with this effort NOLA-PS has hired a medical advisor to support the reentry planning for schools, is working with the Children’s hospital to provide guidance, and has procured PPE for schools for teachers or students. And for those students and their families who aren’t yet comfortable with returning to school, distance learning will be provided on a quarterly basis.”
