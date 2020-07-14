Man injured in Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Ninth Ward that has left a man injured.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lamanche Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
