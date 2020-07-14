New Orleans public schools update re-entry plan for academic year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. will provide important COVID-19 related updates, such as procuring PPE supplies for all Orleans Parish public schools, as well discuss and answer questions about the District’s Roadmap To Reopening Schools at a virtual press conference on Tuesday, July 14.
Additionally, New Orleans Department of Health’s Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, will speak about how NOLA-PS is working closely with the City to analyze health data trends in order to prepare for the return to campus next month.
