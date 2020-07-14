NOLA public schools make decision next week about whether students return to classrooms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Orleans School Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says safety is top priority when it comes to reopening schools. He says the plan for students and educators to return to school buildings in August may change.
“We just want everyone to know it’s a fluid situation, but the school system, the health department and Mayor’s office are all working together to make sure that based on data that is given to us, we are going to make the best decision when it comes to reopening schools,” says Dr. Henderson Lewis.
They’ll meet early next week to discuss the health data. Dr. Jennifer Avegno says a decision to keep school buildings closed will be made strictly on COVID-19 data, and not what phase the parish will be in at the time.
“So, the same metrics we’re looking at overall for the city will be what we’re taking into account for schools,” says Dr. Avegno.
She says they’ll also look at the rate of children testing positive for COVID-19.
“I think that it’s the responsible thing to do, even if we are in phase two and things aren’t looking good. I may very well be that school buildings need to be closed,” says Dr. Avegno.
The plan right now, though, is for students to return to school buildings in August, while families have the option of distance learning.
Everyone will have to wear masks, wash their hands and there will be temperature checks every day.
NOLA public schools tell FOX 8, they’ve also secured the resources and safety equipment schools will need, like masks, hand sanitizer and hands free thermometers.
“Each school in the district will receive kits with these supplies later this month. Additionally we have hire a medical advisor to help us navigate through the school year,” says Dr. Lewis.
Also with a limit of how many students will be able to ride the bus each day, schools are having to make special arrangements to ensure there’s transportation.
“We are creating limits and prioritizing grades who are returning full time every day, so that we can limit the amount of kids that are on school buses because there are less children coming to school every day,” says Chief Operations Officer Tiffany Delcour.
Schools are planning for some grad levels to have a staggered schedule, with in-class learning on some days and virtual learning on others.
Dr. Lewis, though, says no matter what, the plan to reopen schools must remain fluid and it can change depending on the health data.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.