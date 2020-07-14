NOPD releases images of suspects involved in John McDonogh landmark damage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police hope the public can help identify multiple suspects accused of criminal damage to a historic landmark in Lafayette Square.
At about 1:13 a.m. on July 10, at least three were observed toppling the statue of John McDonogh in Lafayette Square in the 500 block of Saint Charles Ave.
The statue bust was pushed into the river and then later recovered.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.