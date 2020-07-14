Report: AG Jeff Landry tests positive for COVID, won’t meet with VP

Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | July 14, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 10:45 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not meet with Vice President Mike Pence today, The Advocate newspaper reports.

Pence will visit Baton Rouge Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) efforts.

The newspaper says Landry notified his staff via email of his illness.

“Out of an overabundance of caution with the Vice President coming to our state, I was tested for Coronavirus,” Landry wrote in the Tuesday email, according to The Advocate. “Though experiencing no symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19.”

Landry said he has contacted staffers he has been in contact with and is now in quarantine.

