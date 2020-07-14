Shelby: Another Hot Day, Spotty Storms

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the FOX 8 viewing area again today from 10 AM to 8 PM. The heat index could reach up to 112 degrees at times.
A few storms will pop up this afternoon, briefly relieving the brutal heat for some. This will be the pattern going forward as the strong area of high pressure that has been responsible for the hot weather will weaken a bit and shift to our north. Highs could still reach the low to mid 90s each day with afternoon storms.
Friday and Saturday, temperatures will be closer to average in the lower 90s with drier skies. A tropical wave will deliver more moisture by the end of the weekend, increasing rain chances once again.
Otherwise, the tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the Atlantic this week.
