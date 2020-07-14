Storm chances increasing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An area of low pressure will cross the area on Wednesday and Thursday and bring a much better chance for showers and storms. A few downpours are possible. It will stay hot and muggy outside of any rain areas but the extreme heat of the past week will be ending.
Drier air builds into the area on Friday and for the weekend. Little if any rain is expected outside of a stray storm or two. It will be hot and the heat index could challenge 110 at times.
The easterly trade winds that have been absent most of the summer so far will be back next week. A strong tropical wave will move across the Gulf and bring higher rain chances early next week.
Tropical development though is not expected over the next 5 days across the Atlantic Basin.
