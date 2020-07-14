Terrebonne Parish delays opening of public schools until after Labor Day

Terrebonne Parish delays opening of public schools until after Labor Day
Terrebonne Parish is delaying its back to school date to after Labor Day. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | July 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 4:25 PM

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish public schools will not open until after the Labor Day holiday, according to Superintendent Philip Martin.

Louisiana is currently experiencing record numbers of COVID-19, more than when schools abruptly closed in March.

Terrebonne Parish currently has the highest infection rate in Louisiana per 100,000 residents.

Labor Day is on Sept. 8. The remainder of school calendar will remain the same with days at the end of the school year added.

“These are difficult times for our community. We must make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, staff and our community,” Martin said.

St. Tammany Parish moved its first day of school back one week to Aug. 11. Jefferson Parish is voting on its academic calendar at a special meeting on Wednesday.

