Terrebonne Parish delays opening of public schools until after Labor Day

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish public schools will not open until after the Labor Day holiday, according to Superintendent Philip Martin.
Louisiana is currently experiencing record numbers of COVID-19, more than when schools abruptly closed in March.
Terrebonne Parish currently has the highest infection rate in Louisiana per 100,000 residents.
Labor Day is on Sept. 8. The remainder of school calendar will remain the same with days at the end of the school year added.
“These are difficult times for our community. We must make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, staff and our community,” Martin said.
