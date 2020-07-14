‘This shouldn’t have ever happened:’ Family members call for justice after nine-year-old killed in triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Family members and community leaders are calling for change after a nine-year old-boy was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward.
"They killed my baby, they killed my baby," Donald Bryant cried out.
Devante Bryant's family members continued to grieve, as they returned to the scene where he was shot and killed.
"It's just a senseless killing for nothing. It should've never happened. Now, we have to get together as a family, and bury our loved one at nine years old," Monica Walker, Bryant's grandmother said.
Bryant was shot in the head and killed in the 2100 block of Pauger Street.
Two other teens were also shot, but survived.
"It really hurt me all night. My grandbaby was -- every day we were together. Every day. I just feel so bad, it took so long to come get him. Maw maw, maw maw, I took so long to come get him," Trinell Brown, Bryant's grandmother said.
A memorial for the 9-year-old grows today as people dropped off flowers and stuffed animals.
"This is too much. First of all, this is a child for number one. Three children, and I have grandkids myself, and I'm getting emotional," Jeanette Robertson-Lewis said.
She said bryant was related to her close friend.
"It's very hurtful to see a child, even if it was an adult. You know, all this killing has got to stop. They keep saying black on black, black killing black. It's got to stop," Robertson-Lewis said.
By the street, a community member held up a sign, calling for an end to gun violence.
"We have to come together. This is senseless. We were sharing that earlier, Devante hasn't seen the world. Devante probably never has been past Loyola Drive. He probably has never been past Chalmette. He hasn't seen anything, but now he's gone," Ricky Clark said.
Local pastor Troy Gause says he's organizing an event to show support for the victim's family.
"The tears from the father of the deceased nine year old it just hit me to the core, but I felt his pain, and I wanted to come out today to just give my condolences to the family and also let the family know that you're not suffering alone," Gause said.
Meantime, family members say they hope someone will come forward to bring justice.
“Just ignorant, just took his life like that for nothing. It doesn’t make any sense, and we want justice. I mean we want justice, because this shouldn’t have ever happened,” Walker said.
