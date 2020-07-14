TODAY: New Orleans Public Schools to give COVID-19 update ahead of new school year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Superintendent for New Orleans Public Schools, Dr. Henderson Lewis, will discuss efforts to secure PPE for schools in the district.
New Orleans Department of Health’s Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will speak about how New Orleans Public Schools are working closely with the City to analyze health data trends in order to prepare for the return to campus next month.
The two are working to ensure student safety when they return next month.
Dr. Henderson Lewis plans to host virtual conferences updating families on reopening plans.
The state released guidelines for schools to follow like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. Every school could look a little different.
At a school reopening hearing with lawmakers, the state Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley says transportation issues may force some schools to use a hybrid learning model meaning some kids would attend school on certain days and learn virtually on others.
He says everyone will need to be prepared to adjust during the school year because a COVID-19 positive case can close a school or a classroom if the safety of others becomes an issue.
BESE will go before the state board to adopt the minimum safety standards for schools to follow.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.