Bruce: Higher Rain Chances Mean Lower Temperatures

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As rain chances rise along with more cloud cover, temperatures will not be quite as hot. There are no heat advisories in effect today. Rain chances will be widespread today with a few locally heavy downpours. Highs will top out in the lower 90s as feels like will be in the 105 range. It looks like this pattern locks in through tomorrow, then we dry out a bit as we approach Friday into the weekend. That mean, with less rain coverage a hotter weekend.