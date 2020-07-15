Byron Turner preparing for another season of big-time sacks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Standing 6'4", weighing in at 235 pounds, defensive end Byron Turner is a quarterback's worst nightmare. On the weekends, you can usually find the senior wreaking havoc for St. Aug.
“Getting a sack, that’s what keeps me going. Sack after sack is all I try to get, and playing with my team. All that just keep me going. My aggressiveness, my physicality, That’s it. I just like playing physical,” said Byron Turner.
“Just seeing him in practice, going against them. He’s an amazing player. I feel sorry for the ones on Saturday going up against him. I’m just glad I have to gameplan against him during the week,” said
Turner is an aggressive, imposing. So you know he has to get a little trash talk in when he’s going against an opposing offensive lineman.
“Ha, ha. It’s football. Whoever is looking for the competition I’m going to bring it. If they’re running from it, I’m going to do me. If they want it, I’m ready, full contact. Yes indeed. It make the night more fun. It makes the game go by more fun. Talking a little trash with him,” said Turner.
