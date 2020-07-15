Former Nyx lieutenants form new organization and join Krewe of Sparta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Several former Nyx members established a new Carnival organization and joined the Knights of Sparta.
The former Nyx members say they’re striving for sisterhood on a new level. Ten former Nyx lieutenants have joined forces to establish the Mystical Order of the Phoenix.
The Mystical Order of the Phoenix will now join the Knights of Sparta organization.
The Knights of Sparta have been parading down the traditional St. Charles Avenue route since 1981 and was always a male only krewe. The Mystical Order of the Phoenix will join them as sisters of the organization and parade with them as well.
The former Nyx members left back in May after Nyx Captain Julie Lea posted a controversial message on social media involving the Black Lives Matter movement. Today, the now members of the Mystical Order of the Phoenix say they’ve found a new home with the Krewe of Sparta and their sisterhood will never go away.
“This group of amazing women, I would not have met, none of us would have found each other and become the sisters that we are today without the Krewe of Nyx. With that being said, there were a lot of good things that came from that organization. The sisterhood and the spirit. We want to take that now and move forward in a new direction.. one that aligns us with this amazing and historic krewe,” says Karen Boudrie.
“When we were approached by this wonderful group of ladies.. we spoke about it and it seemed like a good fit for us and a way to move into the future,” says the Captain of Sparta.
It’s still unclear exactly what the parade will look like or how many members there will be, but the membership is open and they’re hopeful many more will join.
