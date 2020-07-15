Heavy rain likely Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A slow moving area of low pressure will bring additional rounds of heavy rain on Thursday. The storms will likely start in the morning and gradually move west by the late afternoon. Training of storms will lead to flooding in some locations. In addition a few storms could be severe with gusty winds but heavy rain is the main threat.
Drier air moves in for Friday and Saturday. It will be mainly hot and humid with little to no rain. Tropical moisture moves back in late in the weekend and gives us at least a chance for a few showers and storms each day into next week.
The tropics remain quiet.
