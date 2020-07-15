La. state tax deadline extended to Friday, July 17

LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the July 17 deadline. Taxpayers who need more time to file these returns can request an extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions. Failure to request an extension before the deadline can result in late-filing penalties. An extension grants additional time to file a return only. It does not grant more time to pay any taxes due. Payments submitted after the July 17 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.