NOPD: Man found shot to death near Chef Highway exit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man was found shot to death Tuesday night near the Chef Highway exit, according to the NOPD.
Around 10:45 p.m., Seventh district officers responded to a call of a vehicle located off I-10 near Chef near a grassy area.
They found an adult male inside of the vehicle suffering from possible gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.
The victim’s name was not released.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.