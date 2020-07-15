Shelby: Storm Chances Increase

Storm chances will increase today and Thursday, and a few downpours are possible. It will stay hot and muggy outside of any rain areas, but the extreme heat of the past week will begin to fade. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 105 at times.
Drier air builds into the area for Friday and the weekend. Little, if any, rain is expected outside of a stray storm or two. It will be hot and the heat index could challenge 110 at times.
Easterly winds will finally be back this weekend and next week. This will help to moderate temperatures, keeping them closer to normal for this time of year. Additionally, a strong tropical wave will move across the Gulf and bring higher rain chances for early next week.
Tropical development though is not expected over the next 5 days across the Atlantic Basin.
