St. Tammany Parish Public Schools to launch virtual school

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Public Schools have launched a full-time virtual school for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
The virtual school would be for students in grades K-12 in St. Tammany Parish.
Last week, St. Tammany Parish made the decision to delay the reopening of schools due to the COVID-19 virus.
The full-time online school is an option for students. The parish is hoping that the program will give children the flexibility to learn anytime and anywhere online with the support of teachers and the district’s resources.
Assistant Superintendent Amiee Lemane released a statement saying,
“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, plans were being made to open a full-time virtual school to help meet the changing needs of our families and community. The coronavirus re-confirmed the need for a virtual school option and we were able to expedite our plans to launch in time for the 2020-2021 school year.”
The virtual school will begin at the start of the school year and will not be dependent on what phase of reopening the state is in.
In order to participate, students must withdraw from their current school and enroll into the virtual school. Once enrolled, they must remain enrolled for at least one semester.
Students must also have a computer and internet access to attend the virtual school. It will not be provided by St. Tammany Parish Public Schools.
For information on how to register, visit http://www.stpsb.org/register/.
