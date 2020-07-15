STPSO arrests daycare worker accused of breaking 2-year-old’s arm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a daycare worker was arrested after it was learned that she broke the arm of one of the children.
STPSO arrested 34-year-old Leann Simon.
According to investigators, workers at a daycare facility located on Rosemeade Drive in Slidell contacted the parents of a 2-year-old child on July 8 to tell them that their child was hurt and needed to be taken to the hospital. After receiving an x-ray, it was determined that the child’s arm was broken.
An investigation was launched and it was later discovered that Simon grabbed the child’s arm and twisted it behind the child’s back before lifting the child off the ground by the same arm.
Simon was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
