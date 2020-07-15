WATCH LIVE: NAACP responds to refusal of charges against JPSO officers

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Branch NAACP 6082 will hold a news conference to respond to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s announcement that his office will not seek criminal charges against four JPSO narcotic agents who arrested Keeven Robinson.
Robinson died during that arrest in May of 2018.
Robinson, who was the focus of an undercover narcotics investigation for selling heroin and cocaine in Jefferson Parish, died May 10, 2018, while resisting lawful arrest, the DA said.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office concluded that Robinson’s cause of death was compressional asphyxia and blunt force injuries with acute asthmatic exacerbation, and the manner of death was homicide.
“While a homicide is the killing of one person by another, not every homicide is a crime,” Connick said. “As in all cases, our review must focus upon the elements of proof as well as any legal justifications or defenses that may apply.”
Upon receipt of the report from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 8, 2018, the district attorney’s office began a comprehensive and independent review of this matter without regard to costs, resources or the time required to reach a fair and just decision. The office retained independent experts in forensic pathology and police use of force to provide opinions on the cause of Robinson’s death and the agents’ actions in arresting him, Connick’s office said.
“Two of the four deputies involved in this matter remain employed by the Sheriff’s Office and are assigned to administrative duties. The Sheriff’s Office will conduct a review of the report issued by the District Attorney’s Office and will make appropriate internal personnel decisions based on the findings as listed in the report,” the JPSO released in a statement.
