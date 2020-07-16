11 Angola ‘lifers’ have died of COVID-19 since pandemic began

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eleven Louisiana men who have died of coronavirus since April of this year had one thing in common. They were all serving life sentences at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
In all, twelve Angola inmates have died of the virus. The twelfth inmate who died was serving a ten-year sentence for molesting a juvenile.
Hit hard early on the pandemic, the prison has not seen another coronavirus-related death since May 24, records show. In addition to the twelve inmate deaths, 169 other inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the Louisiana Department of Corrections reported. Most have since recovered. As of this week, Angola was reporting only four inmates who still had the virus.
According to autopsy and prison records reviewed by WAFB-TV, the Angola inmates who have died of coronavirus include:
- MEYERS, LLOYD Age 69, Aggravated Rape committed on 2-23-1981. Sentenced to life in prison on 11-9-91. Lafayette Parish.
- CARPENTER, LARRY Age 77, Molestation of a Juvenile. Offenses occurred on 11-1-13. Sentenced to 10 years in prison on 11-18-15. Washington Parish.
- CANTRELLO, JOHN Age 69, First Degree Murder, committed on 6-25-1977. Sentenced to life in prison on 11-8-1977. Orleans Parish.
- BROOMFIELD, EARL Age 78, 2nd Degree Murder. Offense occurred on 8-17-1980. Sentenced to life in prison on 5-27-82. Orleans Parish.
- DEWATERS, RAYMOND Age 65, Second Degree Murder. Offense occurred on 4-12-1998. Sentenced to life in prison on 6-16-99. Tangipahoa Parish.
- FRANCIS SR, JAMES R Age 70, Second Degree Murder. Offense occurred on 8-31-08. Sentenced to life in prison on 8-7-12. Lafayette Parish.
- GIDDENS, CLYDE Age 79, Murder (sentenced to life in prison), Arson (sentenced to 10 years), both offenses occurred on 9-19-1963. Sentenced on 10-20-1964. Natchitoches Parish.
- MOSER JR, JOHN L Age 84, Aggravated Rape – (Life in prison) and Aggravated Crime Against Nature (15 years, consecutive) Offenses occurred on 11-1-1982. Sentenced on 4-27-1984. Orleans Parish.
- MITCHELL, ALFRED Age 78, 2nd Degree Murder. Offense occurred on 1-3-1989. Sentenced to life in prison on 12-14-1989. Orleans Parish.
- PERKINS, HERBERT Age 59, Aggravated Rape (life in prison), Aggravated Burglary (30 years, concurrent), and Armed Robbery (25 years, concurrent). Offenses occurred on 7-21-1980. Sentenced on 7-21-1981. East Baton Rouge Parish.
- TASSIN, ROBERT Age 62, Second Degree Murder (sentenced to life in prison) (originally First Degree Murder with the Death Penalty). Offense occurred on 11-6-1986. Sentenced to death on 6-2-1987, and resentenced to life on 11-18-2011. Jefferson Parish.
- WILLIAMS, MICHAEL Age 69, First Degree Murder (sentenced to life in prison) (originally First Degree Murder with the Death Penalty). Offense occurred on 12-6-1974, Aggravated Battery (2 years) offense occurred on 8-25-1978. Sentenced on 4-7-1978 for the murder. Jefferson Parish.
