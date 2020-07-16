Bruce: Rain Chance Go Way Day As Temps And Humidity Are Uncomfortable

Sheets of rain and heavy clouds move into the city | FILE (Matthew Hinton /The Advocate via AP) (Source: Matthew Hinton)
By Bruce Katz | July 16, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 4:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a couple of days of heavy downpours and flooding, rain chances will be around 20% over the next couple of days. We need to dry out. Temps will be toasty in the lower 90s but it will feel like 105° Friday and Saturday will feature sun and clouds with only a stay shower. Sunday will see a few more showers and a storm as a tropical wave moves in from the southeast.

In the tropics, there are no indications of development over the next 5 days.

