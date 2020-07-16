Bruce: Rain Chance Go Way Day As Temps And Humidity Are Uncomfortable

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a couple of days of heavy downpours and flooding, rain chances will be around 20% over the next couple of days. We need to dry out. Temps will be toasty in the lower 90s but it will feel like 105° Friday and Saturday will feature sun and clouds with only a stay shower. Sunday will see a few more showers and a storm as a tropical wave moves in from the southeast.