Chase and Marshall named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Chase is a 6-foot-0, 208 pound junior, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner after a monster season in 2019 leading the nation in receiving yards, 1,780, and touchdowns, 20, on 84 receptions. He is LSU’s most decorated receiver in school history. Chase is the SEC record holder for touchdown receptions and receiving yards in a season, and became the school’s first receiver to become an Unanimous All-America and eleventh in school history.