COVID testing issues cause frustrations; Tulane economist discusses supply chain & global market

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A local priest says the administration of COVID-19 testing should be more equitable.
Father Steven Bruno is pastor at St. Rita Catholic Church in Harahan and says he has heard from parishioners who need a coronavirus test but cannot access one.
“Three within the last two days have gone, have made appointments through their insurance company to go get tests at an urgent care or one of the testing sites and they said you can’t get tested if you don’t show any symptoms,” said Bruno.
As heavy rain fell outside frustration poured from the lips of Bruno.
“I’ve had a number of parishioners that have told me that they couldn’t get tested because there’s a shortage of tests and they haven’t shown symptoms and yet I’m hearing on the sports news that these basketball players in the bubble in Orlando and football players getting ready to go to camp, baseball players trying to start the season or getting tested like every other day,” Bruno stated.
Recently, state and local health care professionals have lamented supply chain issues that of late have limited the amount of COVID tests that can be provided in communities and the slow rate of getting test results.
And some members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation said the situation underscores the need to bring back the manufacturing of critical testing and PPE supplies to the U.S. from China.
Prof. Doug Nelson teaches economics at Tulane University in New Orleans.
He agrees the U.S. should try to fill the gaps in terms of COVID-related supplies in the short term.
“All the PPE we can right now, yes, I’m saying we just shouldn’t keep foreigners out of the market,” said Nelson. “That demand hopefully isn’t going to be here forever.”
Still he does not believe long term ramping up of such manufacturing in the U.S. would be the best course of action.
“These are not high-tech things. We want American workers to be producing high-value products, right? That’s what produces high wages. Low value products produce low wages, that’s the way that works,” said Nelson.
The global market aside, Bruno says more access to testing is warranted.
“This is a social justice issue because this is a common good that’s been affected by people who may have COVID and no symptoms and not knowing about it and continuing to perpetuate the spread of COVID,” he said.
As health care professionals say it is not good when testing has to be limited because that impacts the gauge of how fast the virus is spreading in a particular community.
“And if we’re concerned about the spreading of COVID I think everybody should have the same kind of access to the testing. It seems to me that there is not an equality of access,” Bruno added.
The recent spike in coronavirus cases in the South and Western U.S. are also said to be placing stress on testing supplies.
