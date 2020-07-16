Greg Olsen to join Fox as NFL analyst after retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football.
Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers.
The New York Post was the first to report the news.
The 35-year-old Olsen will partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth once the 13-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits.
