Greg Olsen to join Fox as NFL analyst after retirement
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is seen prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (Source: Mike McCarn)
By STEVE REED | AP | July 13, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 12:57 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football.

Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers.

The New York Post was the first to report the news.

The 35-year-old Olsen will partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth once the 13-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits.

