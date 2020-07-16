Mayor Cantrell, Cam Jordan, UnitedHealthCare announce technology aid plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Saints player Cam Jordan and UnitedHealthCare want to help families that need help with technology during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Many families in New Orleans lack access to technology to stay engaged in school, work and recreation,” the city said.
The group hopes to close the gap on the digital divide.
Leaders in the New Orleans Public School system said Wednesday that it would be fluid this year when it comes to bringing kids back into class. Some will practice distance learning, but that plan could change.
Computers and internet connection will be critical to the plan.
Many families working from home also rely on technology to effectively perform their jobs.
