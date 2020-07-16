New Orleans lifts parking restrictions during Thursday’s heavy rains

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has lifted parking restrictions while heavy rains move through the area.
A flash flood watch will be in effect for the area until Noon Thursday due to the possibility of street flooding.
Residents will be allowed to move their vehicles onto neutral grounds and sidewalks as long as they don’t block the intersections streetcar tracks or bike paths.
The restrictions will be suspended for the rest of day.
To see reports of street flooding, visit streetwise.nola.gov/.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.