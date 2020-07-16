NOPD releases images of suspects in Dreaux statue damage

The NOPD sent several images of people who are suspected of vandalizing the Dreaux statue in Mid-City. (Source: NOPD)
By Chris Finch | July 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are trying locate multiple people in the investigation of a criminal damage incident where a statue of Charles Didier Dreaux was vandalized on July 10 at the intersection of North Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street.

At about 12:07 a.m., surveillance video footage captured the pictured subjects toppling the status and destroying it with sledgehammers.

Four statues connected to the Confederate-era were vandalized in New Orleans last week.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

