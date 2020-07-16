NOPD releases images of suspects in Dreaux statue damage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are trying locate multiple people in the investigation of a criminal damage incident where a statue of Charles Didier Dreaux was vandalized on July 10 at the intersection of North Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street.
At about 12:07 a.m., surveillance video footage captured the pictured subjects toppling the status and destroying it with sledgehammers.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
