NOPD: Woman shot to death in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in New Orleans East early Thursday morning.
NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 12100 block of the North I-10 Service Road around 3:25 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found a woman lying in the doorway of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim along with an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Young at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
