Ochsner experiences a 100% increase of hospitalized COVID 19 patients over a 3 week period

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The increase of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital is on the rise.
For the Ochsner system, the numbers break down like this, right now, there are 229 patients in Ochsner hospitals.
Two weeks ago, there were 119 patients and three weeks ago there were 93. The hospitals still have a floor or floors set aside in their facilities for COVID-19 patients only.
Hospital leaders tell FOX 8, it will remain that way for a while especially with the increase in numbers. Still, they say hospital capacity right now is not an issue.
They are seeing fewer people needing ventilators and far fewer people needing to be in the ICU.
Ochsner says it’s ramped up testing. They’re doing between 3 and 4 thousand tests a day. Getting results though can take about 3 to 4 days to come back. Early on, it took only 24 hours to get results.
“More people began to be concerned about it so all of our testing centers were flooded with patients wanting or needing to be tested. That was happening across the state but as that happened.. we began to outstrip some of the resources that we had and certainly some of the resources that the state had to provide all of the testings everywhere so what’s happened is turnaround time has gradually lengthened,” said Ochsner Chief Medical Officer Robert Hart, M.D.
Ochsner officials say they too are seeing more younger people testing positive for COVID 19. They say about 25 percent of positive cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29 years old.
The hospital launched a ‘mask up’ campaign and wants people to know how important wearing a mask can be. They say it’s crucial to protect yourself and others from the virus.
