2 pedestrians killed in Washington Parish crash

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed two pedestrians in Washington Parish.
On Thursday just before 5 a.m., troopers were called to LA Hwy. 1075 north of LA Hwy. 1074. The crash claimed the lives of 27-year-old Liltricia Lewis of Bogalusa and 37-year-old Larshuandra Holmes of Tylertown, Miss.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lewis and Holmes were walking southbound in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 1075.
At the same time, 64-year-old Beverly Blackwell, of Bogalusa, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy. 1075 in a 2019 Nissan Rouge. As Lewis and Holmes were walking, they were struck by the Nissan, police said.
Both Lewis and Holmes were killed at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Lewis and Holmes for analysis.
Blackwell was properly restrained and was not injured. She was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop L.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.