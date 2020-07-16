Second Harvest to distribute emergency food packages Thursday

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute emergency food packages Thursday morning at Zephyr Field.
Officials say due to the near-record heat, the distribution will be in the morning from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. This will be the new time for their Thursday distribution days.
This distribution is open to everyone from any city or parish.
There will be volunteers and the National Guard on hand to help with the distribution of the food.
Anyone needing food assistance is asked to contact 211 who will share a full list of special distributions and other community pantries that can aid with food assistance.
