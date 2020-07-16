Shelby: More Storms Today

Showers and storms are likely again today. The training of storms is a possibility and a concern for localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could be severe with gusty winds.
Temperatures will vary across the area throughout the day depending on the timing of rain, but highs will likely reach around 90.
Drier air moves in for Friday and Saturday, allowing temperatures to climb to the mid 90s. Rain chances will be around 20% for a stray storm or two.
Tropical moisture will move back in late in the weekend giving us a better chance for rain Sunday- middle next week.
No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
