STPSO: Man barricades inside his home after firing gun in LaPlace business

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A man fired a gun inside a LaPlace business before fleeing the scene and barricading himself inside his home on Ridgefield Drive.
The situation ended peacefully with no injuries.
On Wednesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a local business. The report states an “irate former employee” fired a gun inside the business.
The suspect pulled out a gun and waved it towards customers and employees. He then slammed the gun on the counter, which caused it to discharge, according to the report.
After fleeing the scene, he barricaded himself at his home in the 1400 block of Ridgefield Drive.
Crisis negotiators were able to talk to him for the remaining five hours to deescalate the situation and he peacefully surrendered at around 10 p.m.
Drones and robots were also used to assist in clearing the residence.
“This was a total team effort by several divisions,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said, “but I have to give tremendous credit to our crisis negotiators and SWAT and SPEAR officers who were instrumental in de-escalating this situation.”
Residents in the neighborhood were told to stay inside their homes or evacuate during the standoff. Ridgefield and Belle Alliance Drive were closed.
The man was taken to the hospital and charges are pending.
