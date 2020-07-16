Teacher invests more than $500 in cleaning, supplies anticipating return to classroom

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Preparation for the beginning of school is key for any teacher, but COVID-19 makes that nearly impossible for educators.
“I can say on behalf of teachers we are a bit frightened by this unknown,” Rosalyn Spencer said.
On top of books, snacks, and other supplies, Gretna Middle School teacher, Rosalyn Spencer invested more than 500 dollars in cleaning supplies hoping to make her classroom safer for students’ return.
“I was running a little late because I literally had to stop at Sam’s because I saw they had more hand sanitizer… I know the schools are trying to supply it but we always have to think of those scenarios what if I have a student becomes ill in my classroom I’m going to have to make sure I have a thermometer, I have first aid kit,” Spencer said.
Not only has Spencer recovered from the virus herself, but she says she’s been emotionally supporting her students and their families throughout the pandemic as well. Returning to the classroom without all these supplies she says is not an option.
“I have watched children and recently gotten news that they lost a parent due to COVID, I have had students have family members who are sick… to me this is giving a gift back to my students this is me showing my appreciation and love but I know for a fact not all educators are capable of it,” Spencer said.
“We work with small groups the students interact with each other in small groups, so the very nature of what we do is social,” Kesler Camese Jones said.
Simply put, union leaders say teachers should not shoulder the burden of providing cleaning supplies. But knowing the cost associated, Kesler Camese Jones says districts need more funding to support their teachers and students.
“We want to make sure all of us are safe it really literally is a matter of life and death and they don’t wanna have to choose between their lives and their livelihoods,” Camese Jones said.
Putting another student or their family at risk during COVID is not acceptable to Spencer, especially because she says she’s lost students before.
“I wouldn’t even want to risk it’s a sad feeling looking at a student’s chair, or a thought ‘what if I did something that endangered not only us but the child with a family member’,” Spencer said.
