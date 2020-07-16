Unemployed workers urge lawmakers to extend $600 weekly federal assistance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The extra $600 a week unemployment supplement from the Federal government expires in two weeks. And, some unemployed workers say they don’t know how they’ll make ends meet if lawmakers don’t extend that money.
They expressed serious concerns during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night.
"Now, no conventions, no festivals, no vacationers, because of the global pandemic," said furloughed worker, Travis Smith.
"With a pandemic of this nature, having the tourism, having the conferences here, just isn't happening, so, I don't see a point in time, in the near future, that if this $600 ends, we won't be able to get back to normal because the jobs are not there for us," said unemployed worker Jennifer O'Blenis.
To survive, they say they rely on the $600 a week they've been receiving from the Federal CARES Act.
"It's important to understand, we don't have the same industry or office jobs to go back to, this is very different, what are we going to go back to," said unemployed worker, Stacey Guidry.
The Heroes Act that recently passed the House would extend those benefits through January.
"I just think this conversation is very healthy and it's real healthy for my colleagues in Congress too, because, they can see the faces of the people who are struggling everyday to make ends meet and by the way, none of this is through their own fault, this is the fault of a poor response to a pandemic on the government side and we need to make people whole because we are the only ones that can," said Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana.
“Could we expect Senator Cassidy to just flat out say, you know what, considering how devastating this crisis has really become, that Senator Cassidy would support the same legislation that has come up in extending the $600 benefit,” asked the Step Up Louisiana Virtual Town Hall moderator, Caleb Holmes.
“We are not supportive of the Heroes Act as it is written,” responded Tim Carlton representing Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy’s office. “The question of the $600 a week, we’re trying to say do we extend it one more month, do we gradually go from 600 to 500 to 400, we’re trying to figure it out and I am being totally honest with everyone on this call, we’re looking at the numbers, were looking at the data, trying to decide what the best approach is going forward.”
Congress is also looking at two other proposals. One would continue weekly benefits but the amount would differ from state to state. Another is referred to as an incentive to get people back to work. Under that plan, the Feds would send $450 to employees who start a new job. That money would be on top their new wages and would last six weeks.
The U.S. Senate is back in session Monday.
