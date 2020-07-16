Zack: Heavy storms likely through the day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak area of low pressure is currently moving across the area which is leading to off and on heavy storms around the region.
Any storm activity today has the potential to produce very high rainfall rates which can quickly lead to street flooding. Make sure you check the radar on the FOX 8 Weather App before heading out and about just to make sure heavy storms aren’t starting to train over your area.
The heavy storms from today will slowly come to an end tonight leading us into a drier weather pattern for Friday on into the upcoming weekend. Quickly we will go from nearly a washout today to only a 20% chance for stray storm on Friday and Saturday. This means the heat is coming back as highs rebound into the middle 90s.
By Sunday on into next week another surge of moisture will bring a return to typical summertime downpours, that’s when we get a daily mixture of sun and storms. Rain chances will bump back up into the 30-40% range.
All remains quiet in the tropics.
