Analysis: Tens of thousands lost health coverage in La. due to pandemic; state’s insurance industry says its ready to help

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -COVID-19 has caused millions to see their health insurance disappear according to the non-profit Families USA and Louisiana’s individual or private market says it is ready to help those who need to purchase their own coverage.
Stan Dorn is Director of Families USA’s National Center for Coverage Innovation.
“We found that due to job losses workers in the United States experienced from February to May an estimated 5.4 million workers are losing health insurance which is the largest number ever recorded,” said Dorn.
The previous high was during the recession of 2008 and 2009 according to the group.
“So, about 40 percent more adults are losing health insurance now as a result of a three-month set of layoffs than any 12-month period in American history before, it is just stunning. We’ve never seen anything like this in terms of health coverage losses,” Dorn stated.
The analysis showed tens of thousands of Louisiana residents saw their coverage evaporate due to job losses in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In Louisiana, we estimate that about 50,000 workers who lost their jobs are becoming uninsured and that is on top of the existing population without coverage that will result in about 1 out of every 7 Louisiana adults under the age of 65 lacking health insurance which is a little worse than the national average and it’s not what you want in the middle of a metastasizing pandemic of deadly disease,” said Dorn.
He and others said the situation would be worse for Louisiana had the state not expanded eligibility for government-funded Medicaid health coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act.
“Thank God for the Medicaid expansion, states like Texas and Florida and Georgia that did not expand Medicaid are seeing much larger jumps in the number of uninsured,” said Dorn.
Jeff Drozda is CEO of the Louisiana Association of Health Plans. He says the individual market in the state is robust and ready to help those who need to buy health insurance on their own.
“And thankfully we have a lot of competition which means we have a lot of carriers who are offering various different plans and products across the state and so in terms of capabilities and bandwidth we have numerous plans in the state, we are ready to offer our products to whomever may be in need during this time,” said Drozda.
He added there are signs people are exploring private health coverage options.
“We are seeing more inquiries into what options plans have to offer citizens of Louisiana,” Drozda said.
And while there are many factors which determine what an individual or families pay for coverage, Drozda gave a generalized example.
“I’d probably say for a family of four if you’re looking at a high deductible health plan you may, might pay somewhere between $500, $600 a month now that would not be included on the subsidized market which you would qualify for additional subsides,” Drozda said.
Drozda said health plans are urging the Congress to pass another aid package with provisions to help those who saw their jobs and health insurance snatched away.
“One option would be to increase the subsidies on the ACA marketplace but then the other alternative which I think has a little bit more bipartisan support would be asking the federal government to pick up most if not all of the COBRA premiums for those individuals who have lost their jobs,” Drozda said.
In the meantime, he urges everyone who has become unemployed to explore their CORBA insurance options and said insurance is available through the ACA’s health insurance website which has subsidies for qualifying adults.
‘We do have Medicaid expansion thankfully here in the state of Louisiana, but also have the individual market and the federal market which is the subsidized market and that’s at the healthcare.gov,” said Drozda.
And health publicy experts say because many of the uninsured delay getting medical care they often end up in hospital emergency rooms which is more expensive and affects people who do have insurance.
“Under any circumstances we’re affected by each other. Under any circumstances if there’s an area with a lot of uninsured those costs when the hospitals provide emergency room care get passed on to other people, so we all pay it with a hidden tax,” Dorn said.
