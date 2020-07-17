Archbishop Aymond joins Gov. Edwards in asking state to pray, fast for those affected by COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said he applauds the call from Gov. John Bel Edwards for inviting prayer and fasting for those who have been affected by COVID-19.
Edwards asked citizens across the state to start Monday. He said he was asked by a number of pastors across different denominations to lead the fast.
Aymond asked people to pray for frontline workers, people who are sick, and caregivers.
“With the governor, I also invite all people of faith and goodwill to fast on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday,” Aymond said.
Aymond also asked people to adhere to safe practices like wearing masks and socially distancing.
