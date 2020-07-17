Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was killed while riding his bicycle on LA Hwy. 23 near Russel Drive in Plaquemines Parish.
State troopers responded to the report of a crash at around 8 a.m. on Friday, July 17.
54-year-old Star S. Steward was traveling southbound on LA 23 in the right lane when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. He was then ejected from the bike, according to the report.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
The crash is under investigation and troopers ask anyone with any information about this crash to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.