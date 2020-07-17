Body recovered from the Wolf River at Bells Ferry

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a man who authorities say drowned on Thursday in the Wolf River has been recovered.
Recovery crews were out early Friday morning when they found the man’s body, said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Crews responded Thursday to Bells Ferry Road over the Wolf River after it was reported that someone went underwater and did not resurface.
Harrison County, Gulfport and CRTC officials all responded after 4 p.m. Thursday to the possible drowning.
Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX that a group of about five people were at the river when the current pulled one person under. Peterson also said the visibility was near zero due to mud and recent rain.
The swimming hole at the Wolf River was the spot of another drowning a little over a year ago when recent high school graduate Peyton Henson was pulled under the water by strong currents while swimming with a friend near Bells Ferry Bridge.
