Bruce: Dry Weather Into Saturday-Few More Showers Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The dry out we have been looking for is here for another day as we sail into the weekend. Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 70s. Tomorrow on Saturday, it will be another mostly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 92-94 range with feels like temps at 105°. Sunday will bring a few more showers but not a washout. Over the next several days, we will be watching a few easterly moving tropical waves that ramp up rain chances Sunday into early next week. Not washouts, but a bit above average afternoon storms this time of year.